iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Raised by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $122.19 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $123.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.