Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,800,000 after buying an additional 1,832,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 463,359 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,607,000 after buying an additional 375,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,732,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,205,000 after buying an additional 1,859,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

ITUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.