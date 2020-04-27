Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $159.11 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.22.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

