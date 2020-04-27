Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lifted by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

JNJ stock opened at $154.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $408.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.75. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

