JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €30.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €31.95 ($37.16).

ETR:SOW opened at €31.64 ($36.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.74. Software has a 1-year low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 1-year high of €35.03 ($40.73).

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

