JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.36.

SMAR opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 165,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $7,273,237.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,964.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,731 shares of company stock valued at $21,846,675 in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508,843 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,890,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,568,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,377,000 after buying an additional 70,437 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in Smartsheet by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,658,000 after buying an additional 881,635 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

