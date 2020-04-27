JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $90.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

