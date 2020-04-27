JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Telecom plus (LON:TEP) Target Price to GBX 1,250

Telecom plus (LON:TEP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. FinnCap dropped their target price on shares of Telecom plus from GBX 1,390 ($18.28) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telecom plus in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of TEP stock opened at GBX 1,270 ($16.71) on Thursday. Telecom plus has a 12-month low of GBX 907 ($11.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,585 ($20.85). The company has a market capitalization of $998.06 million and a P/E ratio of 29.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,244.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,354.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64.

In other news, insider Charles Wigoder sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.44), for a total value of £8,875,000 ($11,674,559.33).

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

