JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,867 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

