Kaleyra (KLR) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Kaleyra (NYSE: KLR) is one of 44 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kaleyra to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Kaleyra has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, meaning that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaleyra and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra $129.56 million -$1.09 million 29.46 Kaleyra Competitors $310.96 million -$116.81 million 16.58

Kaleyra’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kaleyra. Kaleyra is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kaleyra and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kaleyra Competitors 77 124 107 2 2.11

Kaleyra currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 66.20%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 42.68%. Given Kaleyra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Kaleyra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -1.04% -0.99% Kaleyra Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Summary

Kaleyra beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

