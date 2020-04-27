KBR (KBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KBR (NYSE:KBR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect KBR to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. KBR has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.80-1.92 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.80-1.92 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.83. 46,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,187. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.67%.

In related news, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $51,522.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,431.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

