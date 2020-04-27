Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 720 ($9.47).

Get Keller Group alerts:

Shares of LON KLR opened at GBX 601 ($7.91) on Thursday. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 419.03 ($5.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 898.61 ($11.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $433.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 584.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 667.79.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 81.30 ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 82.40 ($1.08) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). As a group, research analysts predict that Keller Group will post 9847.0000212 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.40 ($0.36) per share. This represents a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.28%.

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 623 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £4,952.85 ($6,515.19).

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.