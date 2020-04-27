Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KMPR. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

KMPR stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. Kemper has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kemper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Kemper by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in Kemper by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 89,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $2,701,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

