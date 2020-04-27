KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Yeti in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

YETI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yeti from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

NYSE:YETI opened at $24.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. Yeti has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $36,383,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,450,196 shares of company stock valued at $396,549,460. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Yeti by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,628 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yeti by 70.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Yeti by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 227,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

