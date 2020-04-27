Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$1.02. The business had revenue of C$62.69 million during the quarter.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

