Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.26. The company had a trading volume of 471,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.70.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

