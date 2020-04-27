Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $5,853,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 244,039,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,203,231.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.62 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

