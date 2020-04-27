Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

KNSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of -0.57.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 47,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $903,882.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,107 shares in the company, valued at $611,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John F. Paolini sold 22,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $410,654.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,477 shares in the company, valued at $739,514.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,113 shares of company stock worth $1,996,978 over the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $91,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

