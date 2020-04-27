KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KNYJY. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

KNYJY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.16. 9,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,014. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

