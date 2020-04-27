KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

Get KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell.

Shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23.

About KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (KHNGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.