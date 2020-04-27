Kusama Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Kusama has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00053016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 8,819,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,794,817 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

