L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $10.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LB. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered L Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $19.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of LB opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

