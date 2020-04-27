La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

NASDAQ LJPC opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $174.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.16.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 75,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $510,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 81,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $547,512.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

