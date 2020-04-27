Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Market Perform”

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

LH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.51.

NYSE LH traded up $11.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.06. Laboratory Corp. of America has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $956,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

