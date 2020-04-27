Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCMLY. ValuEngine upgraded Lafargeholcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Redburn Partners lowered Lafargeholcim to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of HCMLY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

