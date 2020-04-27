Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 43 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a CHF 43 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 52 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays set a CHF 57 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 44 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 43 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 53.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

