Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $370.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.68.

LRCX opened at $266.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

