Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

LINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 million, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $73.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

