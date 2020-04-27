LINKA (LINKA) Price Down 10.7% This Week

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One LINKA token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $17,941.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.04436464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00063115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00036792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003162 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

