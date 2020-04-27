Lisk Market Cap Reaches $137.18 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $137.18 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00014432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Exrates and Poloniex. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00019071 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012976 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005856 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 139,357,546 coins and its circulating supply is 123,302,934 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, YoBit, Coinroom, COSS, Bittrex, Bitbns, Coinbe, Exrates, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, Coindeal, BitBay, Poloniex, Gate.io, Livecoin and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

