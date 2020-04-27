Litecoin Price Reaches $44.16 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $4.64 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $44.16 or 0.00571610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bits Blockchain, CoinTiger, Bitbns and Koineks. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013649 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006324 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,603,056 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

