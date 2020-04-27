LivaNova (LIVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 3.10-3.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.10 to $3.30 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LIVN opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. LivaNova has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $87.45.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
