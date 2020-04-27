LivaNova (LIVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.10-3.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.10 to $3.30 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LIVN opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. LivaNova has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $87.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

