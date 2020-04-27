Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 52.40 ($0.69).

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 30.54 ($0.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,403,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.68.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05). Also, insider Sarah Legg acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($81,557.48).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

