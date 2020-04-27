Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $381.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

