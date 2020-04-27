Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,257 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $382.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,638. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

