Loop Capital Cuts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $33.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HXL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hexcel from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $28.80. 24,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,568. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Hexcel by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.