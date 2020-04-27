LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered LPL Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

LPLA stock opened at $53.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

