MarketAxess (MKTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $421.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $260.82 and a 52-week high of $449.94. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 0.26.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.86.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

