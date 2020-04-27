Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 69.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,439 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after buying an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,979,000 after acquiring an additional 833,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after acquiring an additional 695,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,404,000 after purchasing an additional 487,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,065. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

