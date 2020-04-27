Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $190.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a hold rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.38.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $177.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

