Masco (MAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Masco to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Masco has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.35-2.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.35-2.55 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

