Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,176,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533,559 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Mastercard worth $1,007,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after buying an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after buying an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $263.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.22. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

