Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.57. 1,643,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,689,153. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.22. The stock has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,590 shares of company stock worth $52,595,956. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

