Matador Resources (MTDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MTDR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.39. 58,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,957,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 3.09. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

In related news, EVP Van H. Singleton II purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $89,910.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Matador Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

