Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at CIBC

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price target on Maverix Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.62 and a 1 year high of C$5.91.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

