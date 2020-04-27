Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 173.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,291,931. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $53.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

