Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Position Raised by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 38,936 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $31,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Cowen raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

MCD traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.38. 134,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.59. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

