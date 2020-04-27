Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

MCD opened at $184.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

