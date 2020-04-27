MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MOT)

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$2.07. MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP has a one year low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a one year high of A$2.10 ($1.49).

