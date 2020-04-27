MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

MCP Master Income Trust has a 12 month low of A$1.27 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of A$2.09 ($1.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.98.

MCP Master Income Trust Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

